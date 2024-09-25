Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Day Of America & Air Force birthday celebration in Serbia

    SERBIA

    09.20.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Joshua Fontenot and Senior Airman Jan Valle

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    U.S. service members from the Ohio National Guard and Serbian officials participate in various events in Belgrade, Serbia, Sep. 20, 2024. One of the events, a Day of America ceremony, helped to forge and maintain strong relationships between the Ohio National Guard and Serbia for the past 18 years. Serbian officials also celebrated the U.S. Air Forces 77th birthday, alongside U.S service members and their families (U.S. Department of Defense video by Senior Airman Joshua Fontenot)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.20.2024
    Date Posted: 09.26.2024 05:09
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 937981
    VIRIN: 240920-D-TT318-2054
    Filename: DOD_110585251
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: RS

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Day Of America & Air Force birthday celebration in Serbia, by SrA Joshua Fontenot and SrA Jan Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Serbia
    Air Force Birthday
    EUCOM
    Day Of America

