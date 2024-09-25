Day Of America & Air Force birthday celebration in Serbia

U.S. service members from the Ohio National Guard and Serbian officials participate in various events in Belgrade, Serbia, Sep. 20, 2024. One of the events, a Day of America ceremony, helped to forge and maintain strong relationships between the Ohio National Guard and Serbia for the past 18 years. Serbian officials also celebrated the U.S. Air Forces 77th birthday, alongside U.S service members and their families (U.S. Department of Defense video by Senior Airman Joshua Fontenot)
