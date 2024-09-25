Day Of America & Air Force birthday celebration in Serbia

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. service members from the Ohio National Guard and Serbian officials participate in various events in Belgrade, Serbia, Sep. 20, 2024. One of the events, a Day of America ceremony, helped to forge and maintain strong relationships between the Ohio National Guard and Serbia for the past 18 years. Serbian officials also celebrated the U.S. Air Forces 77th birthday, alongside U.S service members and their families (U.S. Department of Defense video by Senior Airman Joshua Fontenot)