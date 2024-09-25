Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Escape from the tower 2024

    PISA, ITALY

    09.20.2024

    Video by Vincenzo Vitiello 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Over 100 runners took part in the "Escape from the Tower" run, a perfect day to run, fresh air and shining sun was the frame of a 12 Km run form the leaning tower of Comune di Pisa to Camp Darby Military installation, Pisa, Italy, Sep 20, 2024. (U.S. Army video by Vincenzo Vitiello)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.20.2024
    Date Posted: 09.26.2024 05:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 937979
    VIRIN: 240920-A-IG394-1001
    Filename: DOD_110585234
    Length: 00:02:25
    Location: PISA, IT

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Escape from the tower 2024, by Vincenzo Vitiello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    run
    U.S Army
    Camp Darby
    TSAE
    Southern European Task Force
    RTSD South
    StrongEurope
    U.S.ArmyEurope
    USAG Italy
    7ATC
    IMCOM Europe
    StrongerTogether
    escape from the tower

