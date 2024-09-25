PSA - Air Force Accession Center

Brig. Gen. Chris Amrhein, Air Force Accessions Center commander, speaks about how all Airmen can contribute to the recruiting mission by using the Aim High app and participating in the We Are All Recruiters program during a public service announcement at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Sept. 9, 2024. WEAR is a program designed to grant individuals permissive TDY status if they participate in an event that directly enhances the recruiting mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Richard Rubio)
