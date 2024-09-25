Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    PSA - Air Force Accession Center

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    09.09.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Richard Rubio 

    AFN Aviano

    Brig. Gen. Chris Amrhein, Air Force Accessions Center commander, speaks about how all Airmen can contribute to the recruiting mission by using the Aim High app and participating in the We Are All Recruiters program during a public service announcement at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Sept. 9, 2024. WEAR is a program designed to grant individuals permissive TDY status if they participate in an event that directly enhances the recruiting mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Richard Rubio)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2024
    Date Posted: 09.26.2024 08:08
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 937978
    VIRIN: 240909-F-WT341-2002
    Filename: DOD_110585215
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PSA - Air Force Accession Center, by A1C Richard Rubio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Aviano Air Base Air Force Recruiting Service AFN Avinao We Are All Recruiters USAFE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download