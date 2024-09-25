V Corps - Only Forward Deployed Corps in Action

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/937975" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Soldiers attached to V Corps conducting military exercises across Europe from Sept. 2023 to Sept. 2024. V Corps is the Army's only permanently forward deployed Corps focused on building Allies' and Partners' capability and capacity to respond to crisis and, if deterrence fails, in conjunction with allies and partners, defend sovereign NATO territory. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Joshua Maxie)