    V Corps - Only Forward Deployed Corps in Action

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    09.25.2024

    Video by Spc. Joshua Maxie 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers attached to V Corps conducting military exercises across Europe from Sept. 2023 to Sept. 2024. V Corps is the Army's only permanently forward deployed Corps focused on building Allies' and Partners' capability and capacity to respond to crisis and, if deterrence fails, in conjunction with allies and partners, defend sovereign NATO territory. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Joshua Maxie)

    Date Taken: 09.25.2024
    Date Posted: 09.26.2024 08:15
    VIRIN: 240926-A-HY112-7444
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    VCorps, StrongerTogether, EUCOM, USArmy

