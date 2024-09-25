Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Halyard 80th Anniversary

    SERBIA

    09.21.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Jan Valle 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    U.S. and Serbian forces commemorated the 80th anniversary of Operation Halyard, the largest rescue mission of American airmen during World War II in Pranjani, Serbia, Sep. 21, 2024. The operation stands as a symbol for strong U.S.-Serbian relations. U.S. forces in Europe continue to honor this bravery as they work to maintain security with their European allies. (Department of Defense video by Senior Airman Jan K. Valle)

    Date Taken: 09.21.2024
    Date Posted: 09.26.2024 05:15
    Location: RS

    TAGS

    Ohio National Guard
    EUCOM
    Operation Halyard

