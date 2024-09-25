Operation Halyard 80th Anniversary

U.S. and Serbian forces commemorated the 80th anniversary of Operation Halyard, the largest rescue mission of American airmen during World War II in Pranjani, Serbia, Sep. 21, 2024. The operation stands as a symbol for strong U.S.-Serbian relations. U.S. forces in Europe continue to honor this bravery as they work to maintain security with their European allies. (Department of Defense video by Senior Airman Jan K. Valle)
