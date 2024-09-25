Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mutual Airlift Support Agreement (MASA) Renewal

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OSAN, SOUTH KOREA

    09.21.2024

    Video by Sgt. Rebekah Wall 

    Media Bureau Korea (AFN Pacific)

    On Saturday, September 21, 2024, a joint airlift exercise was conducted between the U.S. Transportation Command and the Republic of Korea, marking the first airlift drill under the Mutual Airlift Support Agreement since 2018.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.21.2024
    Date Posted: 09.26.2024 01:34
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 937958
    VIRIN: 240921-A-CW191-3001
    PIN: 3001
    Filename: DOD_110585024
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: OSAN, KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mutual Airlift Support Agreement (MASA) Renewal, by SGT Rebekah Wall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Osan AB
    Mutual Airlift Support Agreement
    MASA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download