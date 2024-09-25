PACUP - POW/MIA Run

Kunsan air base, Republic of Korea, hosts a POW/MIA remembrance run, September 18-19, 2024. The POW/MIA flag was carried around the track for 24 hours, while the names of POW/MIAs were read aloud. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Brooke Wise)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2024 23:33
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|937951
|VIRIN:
|240918-F-MC941-1126
|Filename:
|DOD_110584934
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
