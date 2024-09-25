Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PACUP - POW/MIA Run

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    09.18.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Brooke Wise 

    AFN Kunsan

    Kunsan air base, Republic of Korea, hosts a POW/MIA remembrance run, September 18-19, 2024. The POW/MIA flag was carried around the track for 24 hours, while the names of POW/MIAs were read aloud. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Brooke Wise)

    Date Taken: 09.18.2024
    Date Posted: 09.25.2024 23:33
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 937951
    VIRIN: 240918-F-MC941-1126
    Filename: DOD_110584934
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR

    South Korea
    Kunsan
    POW
    MIA
    Air Force

