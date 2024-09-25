Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Sill Installation of Choice

    FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2024

    Video by Marie Pihulic 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    This is a 1 minute package highlighting Fort Sill as the Installation of Choice.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2024
    Date Posted: 09.25.2024 21:35
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 937950
    VIRIN: 240603-A-GO806-4299
    Filename: DOD_110584823
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Sill Installation of Choice, by Marie Pihulic, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

