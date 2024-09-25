FLNG Continues Storm Preperations

Members of the Florida National Guard conduct storm preparations at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, Fla., Sept. 25, 2024. Troops were activated ahead of Tropical Storm Helene to prepare for post-landfall operations. ( U.S. Army video by Sgt. N.W. Huertas)
|09.25.2024
|09.25.2024 19:57
|B-Roll
|937948
|240925-A-RH401-7190
|DOD_110584772
|00:02:13
|Location:
|STARKE, FLORIDA, US
|0
|0
