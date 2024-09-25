Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FLNG Continues Storm Preperations

    STARKE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2024

    Video by Sgt. Neysa Huertas Quinones 

    Florida National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Members of the Florida National Guard conduct storm preparations at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, Fla., Sept. 25, 2024. Troops were activated ahead of Tropical Storm Helene to prepare for post-landfall operations. ( U.S. Army video by Sgt. N.W. Huertas)

    Date Taken: 09.25.2024
    Date Posted: 09.25.2024 19:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 937948
    VIRIN: 240925-A-RH401-7190
    Filename: DOD_110584772
    Length: 00:02:13
    Location: STARKE, FLORIDA, US

    This work, FLNG Continues Storm Preperations, by SGT Neysa Huertas Quinones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

