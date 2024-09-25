Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    753rd BEB prepare for Hurricane Helene

    STARKE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Vann 

    Florida National Guard Public Affairs Office

    SPCs Mason McClung and Christopher Armel, both with the Delta Company, 753rd Brigade Engineer Battalion, perform final checks of their drone system prior to departing from Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, in response to the expected arrival of Hurricane Helene, Sep 25, 2024.

    Date Taken: 09.25.2024
    Date Posted: 09.25.2024 20:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 937946
    VIRIN: 240925-A-UC670-6570
    Filename: DOD_110584748
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: STARKE, FLORIDA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 753rd BEB prepare for Hurricane Helene, by SSG Christopher Vann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Florida National Guard
    Florida Air National Guard

