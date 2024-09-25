SPCs Mason McClung and Christopher Armel, both with the Delta Company, 753rd Brigade Engineer Battalion, perform final checks of their drone system prior to departing from Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, in response to the expected arrival of Hurricane Helene, Sep 25, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2024 20:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|937946
|VIRIN:
|240925-A-UC670-6570
|Filename:
|DOD_110584748
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|STARKE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 753rd BEB prepare for Hurricane Helene, by SSG Christopher Vann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.