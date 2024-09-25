First In, Last Out: USACE real estate team conducts compliance inspections in Alaska

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/937944" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

In early September, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Alaska District real estate specialists, Brinda Hazard, and Ashley Cox, conducted a flyover of land the organization is set to acquire to help the USACE Engineering Research and Development Center expand the permafrost tunnel near Fairbanks. Furthermore, the team took the opportunity to conduct a compliance inspection near the district's Chena River Lakes Flood Control Project near North Pole. Learn more about the USACE real estate mission in this video!