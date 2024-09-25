First In, Last Out: USACE real estate team conducts compliance inspections in Alaska

In early September, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Alaska District real estate specialists, Brinda Hazard, and Ashley Cox, conducted a flyover of land the organization is set to acquire to help the USACE Engineering Research and Development Center expand the permafrost tunnel near Fairbanks. Furthermore, the team took the opportunity to conduct a compliance inspection near the district's Chena River Lakes Flood Control Project near North Pole. Learn more about the USACE real estate mission in this video!
09.25.2024
|09.25.2024 20:14
|Video Productions
|937944
|240925-A-FV175-1001
|DOD_110584735
|00:04:21
FAIRBANKS, ALASKA, US
|ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, US
|0
|0
Alaska
