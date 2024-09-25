Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Maxwell supports FEMA and Hurricane Helene relief - b-roll package

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Evan Porter 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Maxwell Air Force Base serves as the incident staging base for the Federal Emergency Management Agency in preparation for Hurricane Helene, Sept. 25, 2024. Food, water and supplies have been staged at Maxwell Air Force Base in recovery efforts for when Hurricane Helene makes landfall. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Evan Porter)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2024
    Date Posted: 09.25.2024 17:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 937923
    VIRIN: 240925-F-UQ930-1005
    Filename: DOD_110584432
    Length: 00:03:11
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maxwell supports FEMA and Hurricane Helene relief - b-roll package, by SrA Evan Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    FEMA
    Federal Emergency Management Agency
    42nd Air Base Wing
    Huricane Helene

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download