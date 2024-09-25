Maxwell supports FEMA and Hurricane Helene relief - b-roll package

Maxwell Air Force Base serves as the incident staging base for the Federal Emergency Management Agency in preparation for Hurricane Helene, Sept. 25, 2024. Food, water and supplies have been staged at Maxwell Air Force Base in recovery efforts for when Hurricane Helene makes landfall. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Evan Porter)
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2024 17:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|937923
|VIRIN:
|240925-F-UQ930-1005
|Filename:
|DOD_110584432
|Length:
|00:03:11
|Location:
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
