Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    38th Infantry Division Departure Ceremony (B-Roll)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    EDINBURGH, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2024

    Video by Jaden White 

    Indiana National Guard Headquarters

    Approximately 600 Indiana National Guard soldiers with the 38th Infantry Division bid farewell to loved ones during a departure ceremony at Camp Atterbury near Edinburgh, Indiana, Sept 25, 2024.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2024
    Date Posted: 09.25.2024 17:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 937909
    VIRIN: 240925-O-KO693-8268
    Filename: DOD_110584316
    Length: 00:02:56
    Location: EDINBURGH, INDIANA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 38th Infantry Division Departure Ceremony (B-Roll), by Jaden White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    38th Infantry Division
    Departure Ceremony

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download