38th Infantry Division Departure Ceremony (B-Roll)

Approximately 600 Indiana National Guard soldiers with the 38th Infantry Division bid farewell to loved ones during a departure ceremony at Camp Atterbury near Edinburgh, Indiana, Sept 25, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2024 17:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|937909
|VIRIN:
|240925-O-KO693-8268
|Filename:
|DOD_110584316
|Length:
|00:02:56
|Location:
|EDINBURGH, INDIANA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
