Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater stages assets during Hurricane Helene

Coast Guard crews from Air Station Clearwater stage their resources in preparation to assist post Hurricane Helene, in West Palm Beach, Florida, Sep. 25, 2024. Following the hurricane’s departure, Coast Guard crews stand ready for search and rescue and will assess ports and waterways to ensure mariners can transit safely through the area. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Santiago Gomez)
