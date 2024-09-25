Maryland Military Department's Contributions to the MDNG's Mission

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Maryland Military Department employees talk about some of their contributions to the Maryland National Guard mission. The Military Department is responsible for the Maryland Air National Guard, the Maryland Army National Guard, and the Maryland Defense Force. It also builds and maintains the armories and other facilities the Maryland National Guard uses.