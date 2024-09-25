Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maryland Military Department's Contributions to the MDNG's Mission

    MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler 

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Maryland Military Department employees talk about some of their contributions to the Maryland National Guard mission. The Military Department is responsible for the Maryland Air National Guard, the Maryland Army National Guard, and the Maryland Defense Force. It also builds and maintains the armories and other facilities the Maryland National Guard uses.

    Date Taken: 09.18.2024
    Date Posted: 09.25.2024 14:09
    Location: MARYLAND, US

