Visitor Management System Guide

    BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    09.04.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler 

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Chazz Kibler, a public affairs manager with the Maryland Military Department, explains the Visitor Management System procedures to staff and service members at the Fifth Regiment in Baltimore, on Sept. 4, 2024. The system is designed to streamline the sign-in process and enhance facility security. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler)

    Date Taken: 09.04.2024
    Date Posted: 09.25.2024 13:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 937894
    VIRIN: 240904-Z-OV020-1001
    Filename: DOD_110583971
    Length: 00:03:17
    Location: BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US

    safety
    Information Technolgy

