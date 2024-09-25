FEMA employees process trucks arriving with emergency supplies to pre-stage at the hurricane operations staging facility at Maxwell Air Force Base on Tuesday, September 25, 2024, in Montgomery, Ala. Supplies like water, cots & generators were shipped from the Atlanta Distribution Center ahead of Hurricane Helene’s landfall to allow pre-positioning and quick distribution to hurricane-impacted areas in Georgia, Florida and North Carolina.
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2024 13:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|US
This work, FEMA Supples Arrive at Maxwell AFB, by Visual Imagery FEMA, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
