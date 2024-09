FEMA Supples Arrive at Maxwell AFB

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



FEMA employees process trucks arriving with emergency supplies to pre-stage at the hurricane operations staging facility at Maxwell Air Force Base on Tuesday, September 25, 2024, in Montgomery, Ala. Supplies like water, cots & generators were shipped from the Atlanta Distribution Center ahead of Hurricane Helene’s landfall to allow pre-positioning and quick distribution to hurricane-impacted areas in Georgia, Florida and North Carolina.