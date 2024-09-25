Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FEMA Supples Arrive at Maxwell AFB

    UNITED STATES

    09.24.2024

    Video by Visual Imagery FEMA 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency     

    FEMA employees process trucks arriving with emergency supplies to pre-stage at the hurricane operations staging facility at Maxwell Air Force Base on Tuesday, September 25, 2024, in Montgomery, Ala. Supplies like water, cots & generators were shipped from the Atlanta Distribution Center ahead of Hurricane Helene’s landfall to allow pre-positioning and quick distribution to hurricane-impacted areas in Georgia, Florida and North Carolina.

    Date Taken: 09.24.2024
    Date Posted: 09.25.2024 13:17
    Location: US

    disaster preparedness
    Disaster Response
    Supplies
    Hurricane Helene

