    InFocus: Naval Station Guantanamo Bay Bells Across America

    GUANTANAMO BAY, CUBA

    09.19.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Bryan Mai 

    AFN Guantanamo Bay

    Naval Station Guantanamo Bay held a remembrance ceremony for Bells Across America to commemorate Sailors who have died the past year.

    Date Taken: 09.19.2024
    Date Posted: 09.25.2024 12:53
    Location: GUANTANAMO BAY, CU

