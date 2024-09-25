Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GameCon 2024

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2024

    Video by 2nd Lt. Jacob Willoughby 

    Space Base Delta 1

    PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE – Colo. -- Airmen and Guardians gathered at the Peterson Hub for GameCon at Peterson Space Force Base, Sept. 20, 2024. This event is the largest annual Air Force Gaming and Space Force Gaming event on the base. Attendees could sign up to compete in Counter Strike 2, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Rocket League, Tetris, Chess, or Magic the Gathering. Extra consoles and PC’s were available for free play, if attendees wanted to spend time gaming casually with others. $5,000 in gaming-themed prizes were raffled away, including a new Playstation 5, arcade gaming system, Cyberpower PC, and more. Private vendors were in attendance, selling themed clothing, tabletop gaming items, trading cards, and other merchandise.

    Events like GameCon allow Airmen and Guardians to display their strategic thinking and collaboration expertise in ways they don’t normally get to demonstrate during duty hours. With a total force that is continually relying on younger personnel, allowing them to spend time showcasing their gaming skills during the duty day offers a great opportunity to build morale in a competitive, healthy setting.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.20.2024
    Date Posted: 09.25.2024 12:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 937887
    VIRIN: 240920-X-RN524-1001
    Filename: DOD_110583829
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    TAGS

    Peterson
    SBD 1
    GameCon

