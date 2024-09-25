GameCon 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE – Colo. -- Airmen and Guardians gathered at the Peterson Hub for GameCon at Peterson Space Force Base, Sept. 20, 2024. This event is the largest annual Air Force Gaming and Space Force Gaming event on the base. Attendees could sign up to compete in Counter Strike 2, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Rocket League, Tetris, Chess, or Magic the Gathering. Extra consoles and PC’s were available for free play, if attendees wanted to spend time gaming casually with others. $5,000 in gaming-themed prizes were raffled away, including a new Playstation 5, arcade gaming system, Cyberpower PC, and more. Private vendors were in attendance, selling themed clothing, tabletop gaming items, trading cards, and other merchandise.



Events like GameCon allow Airmen and Guardians to display their strategic thinking and collaboration expertise in ways they don’t normally get to demonstrate during duty hours. With a total force that is continually relying on younger personnel, allowing them to spend time showcasing their gaming skills during the duty day offers a great opportunity to build morale in a competitive, healthy setting.