Thinking about how to get the most out of your Military Career? Not sure where to start? Join us as we talk with Courtney Weisert about all of the programs and benefits available to servicemen and women.
For more information: https://www.ngfamily.vt.gov/Programs-Services/Kitchen-Spoons-Combat-Boots/
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2024 12:45
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|937886
|VIRIN:
|240814-D-LT548-3330
|Filename:
|DOD_110583808
|Length:
|00:25:58
|Location:
|COLCHESTER, VERMONT, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, KS&CB Podcast | Managing Your Military Career, by Jeremiah Paquette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
