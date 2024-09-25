Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KS&CB Podcast | Managing Your Military Career

    COLCHESTER, VERMONT, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2024

    Video by Jeremiah Paquette 

    Family Programs - Vermont

    Thinking about how to get the most out of your Military Career? Not sure where to start? Join us as we talk with Courtney Weisert about all of the programs and benefits available to servicemen and women.

    For more information: https://www.ngfamily.vt.gov/Programs-Services/Kitchen-Spoons-Combat-Boots/

    Date Taken: 08.14.2024
    Date Posted: 09.25.2024 12:45
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 937886
    VIRIN: 240814-D-LT548-3330
    Filename: DOD_110583808
    Length: 00:25:58
    Location: COLCHESTER, VERMONT, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, KS&CB Podcast | Managing Your Military Career, by Jeremiah Paquette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Military careers
    VTNG Family Programs
    KS&CB

