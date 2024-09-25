KS&CB Podcast | Managing Your Military Career

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Thinking about how to get the most out of your Military Career? Not sure where to start? Join us as we talk with Courtney Weisert about all of the programs and benefits available to servicemen and women.



For more information: https://www.ngfamily.vt.gov/Programs-Services/Kitchen-Spoons-Combat-Boots/