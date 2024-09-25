Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard Hosts On Site Incident Command Post Exercise

    PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2024

    Video by Claudia LaMantia 

    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility

    B-roll. Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PHNSY & IMF) hosts an On Site Incident Command (OSIC) response post exercise at Pearl Harbor, Aug. 28, 2024. The exercise showcased the ability of PHNSY & IMF, and Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam first responders to effectively interact during an incident. The event included demonstrations of equipment intended for use during a crisis response. PHNSY & IMF’s mission is to repair, maintain, and modernize Navy fast-attack submarines and surface ships, in order to keep the Navy’s fleet “Fit to Fight.” (U.S. Navy video by Claudia LaMantia)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.28.2024
    Date Posted: 09.25.2024 12:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 937882
    VIRIN: 240828-N-VN697-5169
    Filename: DOD_110583724
    Length: 00:02:27
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard Hosts On Site Incident Command Post Exercise, by Claudia LaMantia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    OSIC, PHNSY & IMF, JBPHH, Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard Hosts On Site Incident Command Post Exercise

