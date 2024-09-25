Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard Hosts On Site Incident Command Post Exercise

B-roll. Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PHNSY & IMF) hosts an On Site Incident Command (OSIC) response post exercise at Pearl Harbor, Aug. 28, 2024. The exercise showcased the ability of PHNSY & IMF, and Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam first responders to effectively interact during an incident. The event included demonstrations of equipment intended for use during a crisis response. PHNSY & IMF’s mission is to repair, maintain, and modernize Navy fast-attack submarines and surface ships, in order to keep the Navy’s fleet “Fit to Fight.” (U.S. Navy video by Claudia LaMantia)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2024 12:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|937882
|VIRIN:
|240828-N-VN697-5169
|Filename:
|DOD_110583724
|Length:
|00:02:27
|Location:
|PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
