Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard Hosts On Site Incident Command Post Exercise

B-roll. Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PHNSY & IMF) hosts an On Site Incident Command (OSIC) response post exercise at Pearl Harbor, Aug. 28, 2024. The exercise showcased the ability of PHNSY & IMF, and Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam first responders to effectively interact during an incident. The event included demonstrations of equipment intended for use during a crisis response. PHNSY & IMF’s mission is to repair, maintain, and modernize Navy fast-attack submarines and surface ships, in order to keep the Navy’s fleet “Fit to Fight.” (U.S. Navy video by Claudia LaMantia)