India Company Table One

Recruits with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, conduct Table 1 qualification on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Sep. 17, 2024. During qualification, recruits are tested on their knowledge of the fundamentals of marksmanship. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Kenneth Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2024 11:33
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|937878
|VIRIN:
|240917-M-vw800-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110583637
|Length:
|00:00:41
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.