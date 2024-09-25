Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    India Company Table One

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Kenneth Johnson 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, conduct Table 1 qualification on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Sep. 17, 2024. During qualification, recruits are tested on their knowledge of the fundamentals of marksmanship. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Kenneth Johnson)

    Date Taken: 09.17.2024
    Date Posted: 09.25.2024 11:33
    Category: Video Productions
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

