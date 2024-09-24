KS&CB Podcast | V.A. Home Loans part 2

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Purchasing a home can be a daunting task. As a service member, you have many programs and benefits available to you that the general public does not. For July's episode(s) of Kitchen Spoons & Combat Boots, we created a two-part episode. In Part 1 we talk with veteran and Vermont Veteran Outreach Specialist Dave Beaulieu and his wife about how they've used the V.A. Home Loan program.

In part 2, we sit down with Nick Parent, a Vermont Mortage Broker, to learn some more about the V.A. Home Loan program from the other side.



Part 1: https://youtu.be/XmeTVGzUZFA

Part 2: https://youtu.be/uTmI3O4doM4



To see more KS&CB: www.ngfamily.vt.gov/Programs-Services/Kitchen-Spoons-Combat-Boots/

The VTNG Family Programs team is available 24/7 (888) 607-8773



For more information about V.A. Home Loans: https://veterans.vermont.gov/benefits-and-services/transition-assistance/va-guaranteed-home-loans