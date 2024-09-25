MOS Highlights: 12C Bridge Crewmember

U.S. Army Spc. Harold Pierce, assigned to 19th Engineer Battalion, 502nd Multi-Role Bridging Company, talks about his military occupational specialty as a 12C Bridge Crewmember, Fort Knox, Kentucky, Aug. 6, 2024. A 12C Engineer gets to experience a wide range of operations in the Army varying from building bridges for wet, dry, man-made or natural gaps, to weapon systems, demolition, and waterborne operations. (U.S. Army video by Spc. TienDat Ngo, Defense Media Activity Army Production)
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2024 11:15
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|937865
|VIRIN:
|240806-A-HA253-1231
|Filename:
|DOD_110583457
|Length:
|00:02:20
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
