MOS Highlights: 12C Bridge Crewmember

U.S. Army Spc. Harold Pierce, assigned to 19th Engineer Battalion, 502nd Multi-Role Bridging Company, talks about his military occupational specialty as a 12C Bridge Crewmember, Fort Knox, Kentucky, Aug. 6, 2024. A 12C Engineer gets to experience a wide range of operations in the Army varying from building bridges for wet, dry, man-made or natural gaps, to weapon systems, demolition, and waterborne operations. (U.S. Army video by Spc. TienDat Ngo, Defense Media Activity Army Production)