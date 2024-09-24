Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFRL Unveiled - F-1 Rocket Test Stands

    OHIO, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2024

    Video by Bradley T Bowman 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    We’ll explore the test stands, chambers and facilities which help deliver ground-breaking rocket technology and position AFRL to support the United States’ continued dominance in space. (U.S. Air Force video by Brad Bowman)

    Date Taken: 08.30.2024
