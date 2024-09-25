Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    C2F Command Master Chief Addresses Future Chief Petty Officers

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Anderson W Branch 

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet   

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet Command Master Chief Jason Avin addresses FY2025 chief petty officers prior to their pinning ceremony later this week. U.S. 2nd Fleet employs maritime forces ready to fight across multiple domains in the Atlantic and Arctic in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy social media video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anderson W. Branch)

    Date Taken: 09.23.2024
    Date Posted: 09.25.2024 10:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 937860
    VIRIN: 240923-N-KK394-1001
    Filename: DOD_110583452
    Length: 00:02:57
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C2F Command Master Chief Addresses Future Chief Petty Officers, by PO2 Anderson W Branch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CPO
    U.S. 2nd Fleet
    Chief Pinning Ceremony
    FY2025
    Jason Avin

