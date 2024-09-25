C2F Command Master Chief Addresses Future Chief Petty Officers

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet Command Master Chief Jason Avin addresses FY2025 chief petty officers prior to their pinning ceremony later this week. U.S. 2nd Fleet employs maritime forces ready to fight across multiple domains in the Atlantic and Arctic in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy social media video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anderson W. Branch)