C2F Command Master Chief Addresses Future Chief Petty Officers

Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet Command Master Chief Jason Avin addresses FY2025 chief petty officers prior to their pinning ceremony later this week. U.S. 2nd Fleet employs maritime forces ready to fight across multiple domains in the Atlantic and Arctic in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy social media video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anderson W. Branch)
