From Colombian Soldier to U.S. Army Advisor | A Journey of Leadership & Service

Sgt. 1st Class Diego Torres, a U.S. Army Advisor assigned to 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade, discusses his serving in the Colombian Army, transition to becoming a United States citizen, and service as a U.S. Army Advisor in Bogota, Colombia, Aug. 28. U.S. Army Advisors are in Colombia building interoperability with security force partners. U.S. Army video by Maj. Jason Elmore.