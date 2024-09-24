Sgt. 1st Class Diego Torres, a U.S. Army Advisor assigned to 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade, discusses his serving in the Colombian Army, transition to becoming a United States citizen, and service as a U.S. Army Advisor in Bogota, Colombia, Aug. 28. U.S. Army Advisors are in Colombia building interoperability with security force partners. U.S. Army video by Maj. Jason Elmore.
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2024 09:02
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|937855
|VIRIN:
|240828-A-JZ147-1000
|PIN:
|1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110583379
|Length:
|00:07:13
|Location:
|CO
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, From Colombian Soldier to U.S. Army Advisor | A Journey of Leadership & Service, by MAJ Jason Elmore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
