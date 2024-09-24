Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    From Colombian Soldier to U.S. Army Advisor | A Journey of Leadership & Service

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    COLOMBIA

    08.28.2024

    Video by Maj. Jason Elmore 

    1st Security Force Assistance Brigade

    Sgt. 1st Class Diego Torres, a U.S. Army Advisor assigned to 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade, discusses his serving in the Colombian Army, transition to becoming a United States citizen, and service as a U.S. Army Advisor in Bogota, Colombia, Aug. 28. U.S. Army Advisors are in Colombia building interoperability with security force partners. U.S. Army video by Maj. Jason Elmore.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.28.2024
    Date Posted: 09.25.2024 09:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 937855
    VIRIN: 240828-A-JZ147-1000
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_110583379
    Length: 00:07:13
    Location: CO

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, From Colombian Soldier to U.S. Army Advisor | A Journey of Leadership & Service, by MAJ Jason Elmore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Colombia
    advisor
    SFAB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download