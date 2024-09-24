Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NATO’s Fighter Pilots Go Head-to-Head

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED KINGDOM

    09.24.2024

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    NATO’s fighter pilots met up for a “dogfighting” competition to sharpen their skills in a series of aerial duels high above Ramstein, Germany.

    The first “1 vs. 1” event hosted by United States Air Forces in Europe, this competition allowed NATO’s fighter pilots to test their mettle against aircraft they’ve never fought before, providing an invaluable opportunity to familiarize themselves with Allied equipment and tactics.

    The competition drew more than 30 jets from nine Allies, namely Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, the United Kingdom and the United States, to Ramstein Air Base in Germany, which hosts the headquarters of NATO’s Allied Air Command.

    In this video, NATO asks two pilots who dueled each other – First Lieutenant Alexander “Stitch” Grandt of the German Air Force, and Captain Patrick “Hobbit” Pearce of the US Air Force – to break down their aerial engagement and tell us what they have learnt from going head-to-head.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.24.2024
    Date Posted: 09.25.2024 08:49
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 937850
    VIRIN: 240606-D-AR128-1047
    Filename: DOD_110583366
    Length: 00:03:03
    Location: GB

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NATO’s Fighter Pilots Go Head-to-Head, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    natochannel
    DGOV
    Featured Videos

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download