    Happy 77th birthday U.S. Air Force!

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    09.18.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman 

    86th Airlift Wing

    The U.S. Air Force celebrates 77 years of being established as an official military branch, Sept. 18, 2024. This video features clips of throughout history and the present day. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman)

    Date Taken: 09.18.2024
    Date Posted: 09.25.2024 08:05
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 937846
    VIRIN: 240918-F-ER993-1001
    Filename: DOD_110583355
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Happy 77th birthday U.S. Air Force!, by SrA Tabatha Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    birthday
    history

