The U.S. Air Force celebrates 77 years of being established as an official military branch, Sept. 18, 2024. This video features clips of throughout history and the present day. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2024 08:05
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|937846
|VIRIN:
|240918-F-ER993-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110583355
|Length:
|00:00:48
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Happy 77th birthday U.S. Air Force!, by SrA Tabatha Chapman, identified by DVIDS
