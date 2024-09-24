Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Air Force kicks off day 1 of the Egypt International Airshow

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    09.01.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Alondra Cristobal Hernandez 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force participates in the Egypt International Airshow (EIAS) at El Alamein International Airport, Egypt, Sept. 3, 2024. (U.S. Air Force video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2024
    Date Posted: 09.25.2024 08:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 937845
    VIRIN: 240901-F-CP864-2002
    Filename: DOD_110583354
    Length: 00:06:22
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Force kicks off day 1 of the Egypt International Airshow, by SrA Alondra Cristobal Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFCENT, CENTCOM, EIAS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download