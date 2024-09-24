U.S. Air Force participates in the Egypt International Airshow (EIAS) at El Alamein International Airport, Egypt, Sept. 3, 2024. (U.S. Air Force video)
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2024 08:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|937845
|VIRIN:
|240901-F-CP864-2002
|Filename:
|DOD_110583354
|Length:
|00:06:22
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, U.S. Air Force kicks off day 1 of the Egypt International Airshow, by SrA Alondra Cristobal Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.