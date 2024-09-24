Clean copy_SETAF-AF AFLS-C

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The African Land Forces Colloquium (ALFC) was hosted by the U.S. Army

Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), and was held during the

second week of September 2024 in Padova, Italy. ALFC 2024 brought together

military and civilian experts to discuss "Integrated Approaches to Regional

Security in West Africa". ALFC is an annual forum, planned and executed by

SETAF-AF, for senior leaders from land forces across Africa, the U.S.

Department of Defense, Department of State, and other partners to solidify

relationships, exchange information and encourage cooperation in addressing

challenges.



1st interview: LTC Robert Miller Branch Chief, International Military Engagement SETAF-AF



2nd interview: MG Ibrahim S. Ali Nigerian Army Force Commander Multinational Joint Task Force



3rd interview: Mr. Richard Nicholson Bureau of African Affairs, U.S. State Department