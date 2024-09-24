2024 Olympic Silver Medalist, U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Sagen Maddalena, spoke at four California schools in Groveland and Sonora September 23. As someone who grew up in the area, Maddalena wanted the kids to know that small towns do not mean small opportunities. Anything is possible with hard work.
The U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit Soldier (Fort Moore, GA) won the Silver Medal in Women's 50m Three-Position Rifle at the Summer Games in Paris as part of Team USA. This was her second Olympic Games.
The schools the U.S. Army Soldier spoke at were Tenaya Elementary, Tioga High School, Cassina High School and Motherload Regional Detention Center.
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2024 00:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|937837
|VIRIN:
|240923-A-ZG886-8829
|Filename:
|DOD_110583099
|Length:
|00:04:10
|Location:
|GROVELAND, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Soldier-Olympian Returns Home to Inspire Youth, by LTC Michelle Lunato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.