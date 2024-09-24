Soldier-Olympian Returns Home to Inspire Youth

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



2024 Olympic Silver Medalist, U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Sagen Maddalena, spoke at four California schools in Groveland and Sonora September 23. As someone who grew up in the area, Maddalena wanted the kids to know that small towns do not mean small opportunities. Anything is possible with hard work.



The U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit Soldier (Fort Moore, GA) won the Silver Medal in Women's 50m Three-Position Rifle at the Summer Games in Paris as part of Team USA. This was her second Olympic Games.



The schools the U.S. Army Soldier spoke at were Tenaya Elementary, Tioga High School, Cassina High School and Motherload Regional Detention Center.