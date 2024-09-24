Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldier-Olympian Returns Home to Inspire Youth

    GROVELAND, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2024

    Video by Lt. Col. Michelle Lunato 

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit

    2024 Olympic Silver Medalist, U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Sagen Maddalena, spoke at four California schools in Groveland and Sonora September 23. As someone who grew up in the area, Maddalena wanted the kids to know that small towns do not mean small opportunities. Anything is possible with hard work.

    The U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit Soldier (Fort Moore, GA) won the Silver Medal in Women's 50m Three-Position Rifle at the Summer Games in Paris as part of Team USA. This was her second Olympic Games.

    The schools the U.S. Army Soldier spoke at were Tenaya Elementary, Tioga High School, Cassina High School and Motherload Regional Detention Center.

    Location: GROVELAND, CALIFORNIA, US

