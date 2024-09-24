Video highlighting a drifting event that was held at the Mobara Twin Circuit in Chiba Prefecture, near Camp Zama.
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2024 00:00
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|937836
|VIRIN:
|240910-F-BT860-3466
|Filename:
|DOD_110583084
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Camp Zama Members Participate in Drifting Culture, by SSgt Destani Matheny, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.