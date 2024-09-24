LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Sept. 19, 2024) – The Navy Parachute Team, the “Leap Frogs,” and the Kentucky Air National Guard 123rd Airlift Wing perform a parachute demonstration at the University of Louisville Cardinals football game, Sept. 21, 2024. The Leap Frogs are the official parachute demonstration team of the United States Navy and are part of the Naval Special Warfare Command. The Leap Frogs Navy Parachute Team are made up of active-duty Navy SEALs, Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) technicians and support personnel. (U.S. Navy video by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Eric Chan)
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2024 20:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|937825
|VIRIN:
|240921-N-KK081-2230
|Filename:
|DOD_110582753
|Length:
|00:02:38
|Location:
|LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Parachute Team at University of Louisville 2024, by CPO Eric Chan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.