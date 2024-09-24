Navy Parachute Team at University of Louisville 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/937825" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Sept. 19, 2024) – The Navy Parachute Team, the “Leap Frogs,” and the Kentucky Air National Guard 123rd Airlift Wing perform a parachute demonstration at the University of Louisville Cardinals football game, Sept. 21, 2024. The Leap Frogs are the official parachute demonstration team of the United States Navy and are part of the Naval Special Warfare Command. The Leap Frogs Navy Parachute Team are made up of active-duty Navy SEALs, Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) technicians and support personnel. (U.S. Navy video by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Eric Chan)