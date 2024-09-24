Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Parachute Team at University of Louisville 2024

    LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2024

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Eric Chan 

    Navy Parachute Team

    LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Sept. 19, 2024) – The Navy Parachute Team, the “Leap Frogs,” and the Kentucky Air National Guard 123rd Airlift Wing perform a parachute demonstration at the University of Louisville Cardinals football game, Sept. 21, 2024. The Leap Frogs are the official parachute demonstration team of the United States Navy and are part of the Naval Special Warfare Command. The Leap Frogs Navy Parachute Team are made up of active-duty Navy SEALs, Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) technicians and support personnel. (U.S. Navy video by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Eric Chan)

    Date Taken: 09.21.2024
    Date Posted: 09.24.2024 20:13
    SWCC
    SEAL
    Navy Recruiting Command
    Naval Special Warfare Center
    Leap Frogs
    WARCOM

