    California Capital Airshow

    SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Frederick Brown 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing

    A reel to be played over music recapping the 2024 California Capital Airshow at Sacramento Mather Airport, July 13, 2024. Performances included the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds F-16 demo team, as well as the Italian jet team, Frecce Tricolori, among others such as the U.S. Navy F-18 Super Hornet, U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning and C-17 Globemaster demo teams. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Frederick A. Brown)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2024
    Date Posted: 09.24.2024 20:13
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 937824
    VIRIN: 240713-F-WX919-1001
    Filename: DOD_110582743
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, California Capital Airshow, by SSgt Frederick Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Force Thunderbirds
    Frecce Tricolori
    California Capital Airshow

