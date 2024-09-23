video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/937824" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A reel to be played over music recapping the 2024 California Capital Airshow at Sacramento Mather Airport, July 13, 2024. Performances included the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds F-16 demo team, as well as the Italian jet team, Frecce Tricolori, among others such as the U.S. Navy F-18 Super Hornet, U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning and C-17 Globemaster demo teams. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Frederick A. Brown)