    Coast Guard medevacs 8-year-old boy from cruise ship near Eureka

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2024

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11

    A Coast Guard helicopter aircrew medically evacuates an 8-year-old male off the cruise ship Royal Princess approximately 20 miles west of Eureka, California on Sept. 24, 2024. The aircrew arrived on-scene, hoisted the passenger along with his family into the helicopter, and transferred him to emergency medical services at Saint Joseph Hospital in Eureka. (U.S. Coast Guard video)

    Date Taken: 09.24.2024
    Date Posted: 09.24.2024 19:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 937823
    VIRIN: 240924-G-G0211-1001
    PIN: 933728
    Filename: DOD_110582742
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US

    SAR
    Search and Rescue
    California Coast
    Coast Guard California
    CoastGuardNewsWire

