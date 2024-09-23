Coast Guard medevacs 8-year-old boy from cruise ship near Eureka

A Coast Guard helicopter aircrew medically evacuates an 8-year-old male off the cruise ship Royal Princess approximately 20 miles west of Eureka, California on Sept. 24, 2024. The aircrew arrived on-scene, hoisted the passenger along with his family into the helicopter, and transferred him to emergency medical services at Saint Joseph Hospital in Eureka. (U.S. Coast Guard video)
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2024 19:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|937823
|VIRIN:
|240924-G-G0211-1001
|PIN:
|933728
|Filename:
|DOD_110582742
|Length:
|00:01:24
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
