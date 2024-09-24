Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken hosts a Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment Roundtable on the Lobito Corridor: Supporting Transcontinental Connectivity in New York City, New York
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES
09.24.2024
Courtesy Video
Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken hosts a Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment Roundtable on the Lobito Corridor: Supporting Transcontinental Connectivity in New York City, New York
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2024 19:01
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|937806
|Filename:
|DOD_110582582
|Length:
|00:04:51
|Location:
|NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US
Video Analytics
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
PUBLIC DOMAIN
MORE LIKE THIS
CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS
TAGS
Flag
Asset
Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken hosts a Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment Roundtable on the Lobito Corridor: Supporting Transcontinental Connectivity in New York City, New York