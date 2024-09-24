Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken hosts a Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment Roundtable on the Lobito Corridor: Supporting Transcontinental Connectivity in New York City, New York

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2024

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Department of State           

    Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken hosts a Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment Roundtable on the Lobito Corridor: Supporting Transcontinental Connectivity in New York City, New York

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.24.2024
    Date Posted: 09.24.2024 19:01
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 937806
    Filename: DOD_110582582
    Length: 00:04:51
    Location: NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Blinken

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download