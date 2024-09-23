Crew chiefs assigned to the 6th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron perform preflight checks on a KC-135 Stratotanker ahead of Tropical Storm Helene at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Sept. 24, 2024. Aircraft were relocated due to projected winds and are expected to return once flying conditions are favorable. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin, Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell and Airman Monique Stober)
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2024 18:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|937802
|VIRIN:
|240924-F-CC148-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_110582527
|Length:
|00:03:08
|Location:
|TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MacDill aircraft relocate ahead of Tropical Storm Helene - B-Roll, by A1C Alicia Campbell, SrA Lauren Cobin and Amn Monique Stober, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.