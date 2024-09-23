Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MacDill aircraft relocate ahead of Tropical Storm Helene - B-Roll

    TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell, Senior Airman Lauren Cobin and Airman Monique Stober

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    Crew chiefs assigned to the 6th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron perform preflight checks on a KC-135 Stratotanker ahead of Tropical Storm Helene at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Sept. 24, 2024. Aircraft were relocated due to projected winds and are expected to return once flying conditions are favorable. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin, Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell and Airman Monique Stober)

    Date Taken: 09.24.2024
    Date Posted: 09.24.2024 18:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 937802
    VIRIN: 240924-F-CC148-9001
    Filename: DOD_110582527
    Length: 00:03:08
    Location: TAMPA, FLORIDA, US

    KC-135 Stratotanker
    Air Mobility Command
    boom operator
    mobility Airmen
    rapid global mobility
    Tropical Storm Helene

