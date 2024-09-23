Find a Source, Share a Source: AFSOC 2024 Suicide Prevention Month PSA

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/937800" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Don't keep it to yourself.



Seek support when you need it, but also share the support you find with others. The #USAF and #AFSOC have a range of resources to help identify, cope, and overcome mental health challenges—but many of our #Airmen don't know about them.



The Steadfast Line's IRON Resiliency Team has embedded counselors, chaplains, and many more expert providers ready to help you and your family build and protect every pillar of life.



As supervisors, Wingmen, friends, and family members, we must all #JoinTheFight by sharing our stories, educating one another on available mental health resources, and actively building a connected community. Every one of us is a vital asset to our team and Nation-you're not alone. #steadfast



If you are experiencing mental crisis, call or text #988.