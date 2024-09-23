Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Find a Source, Share a Source: AFSOC 2024 Suicide Prevention Month PSA

    CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Gracelyn Hess 

    27th Special Operations Wing

    Don't keep it to yourself.

    Seek support when you need it, but also share the support you find with others. The #USAF and #AFSOC have a range of resources to help identify, cope, and overcome mental health challenges—but many of our #Airmen don't know about them.

    The Steadfast Line's IRON Resiliency Team has embedded counselors, chaplains, and many more expert providers ready to help you and your family build and protect every pillar of life.

    As supervisors, Wingmen, friends, and family members, we must all #JoinTheFight by sharing our stories, educating one another on available mental health resources, and actively building a connected community. Every one of us is a vital asset to our team and Nation-you're not alone. #steadfast

    If you are experiencing mental crisis, call or text #988.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2024
    Date Posted: 09.24.2024 18:08
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 937800
    VIRIN: 240912-F-NW722-1001
    Filename: DOD_110582525
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US

    TAGS

    Resiliency
    Cannon AFB
    AFSOC
    Air Commando
    27th SOW
    The Steadfast Line

