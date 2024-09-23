Find a Source, Share a Source: AFSOC 2024 Suicide Prevention Month PSA

Don't keep it to yourself.
Seek support when you need it, but also share the support you find with others. The #USAF and #AFSOC have a range of resources to help identify, cope, and overcome mental health challenges—but many of our #Airmen don't know about them.
The Steadfast Line's IRON Resiliency Team has embedded counselors, chaplains, and many more expert providers ready to help you and your family build and protect every pillar of life.
As supervisors, Wingmen, friends, and family members, we must all #JoinTheFight by sharing our stories, educating one another on available mental health resources, and actively building a connected community. Every one of us is a vital asset to our team and Nation-you're not alone. #steadfast
If you are experiencing mental crisis, call or text #988.
