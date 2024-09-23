Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Team MacDill monitors Tropical Storm Helene - B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    Leadership assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing discuss weather patterns ahead of Tropical Storm Helene at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Sept. 24, 2024. Aircraft were relocated due to projected winds and are expected to return once flying conditions are favorable. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.24.2024
    Date Posted: 09.24.2024 17:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 937796
    VIRIN: 240924-F-CC148-8001
    Filename: DOD_110582491
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: TAMPA, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team MacDill monitors Tropical Storm Helene - B-Roll, by SrA Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    KC-135 Stratotanker
    Air Mobility Command
    boom operator
    mobility Airmen
    rapid global mobility
    Tropical Storm Helene

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download