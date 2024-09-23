Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken participates in a UN Security Council Ministerial Meeting on Ukraine in New York City, New York

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2024

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Department of State           

    Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken participates in a UN Security Council Ministerial Meeting on Ukraine in New York City, New York.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.24.2024
    Date Posted: 09.24.2024 16:43
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 937788
    Filename: DOD_110582310
    Length: 00:09:04
    Location: NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ukraine
    Antony J. Blinken

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download