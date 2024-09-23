Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SERVICE ABROAD | SETTING THE STANDARD

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GERMANY

    04.22.2024

    Video by 1st Lt. Timothy Yao 

    Office of the Chief, Army Reserve

    Ever since she was a little girl, Juanita knew she wanted to be a medical professional, but didn't know how. Turns out the Army Reserve defined a clear career path to becoming a nurse practitioner. Today, she chooses to stay in the Reserve because her medical practice reaches farther than home, and recognizes the importance of having medical providers with service experience.

    The "Service Abroad" Campaign highlights Army Reserve Soldiers who live and or serve abroad.

    U.S. Army Reserve Video Directed by 1LT Tim Yao,

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2024
    Date Posted: 09.24.2024 15:20
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 937772
    VIRIN: 240422-A-KJ871-1001
    Filename: DOD_110582081
    Length: 00:02:36
    Location: DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SERVICE ABROAD | SETTING THE STANDARD, by 1LT Timothy Yao, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    germany
    Nurse Practitioner
    army reserve
    7th msc
    tim yao
    usarmarketing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download