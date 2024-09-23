SERVICE ABROAD | SETTING THE STANDARD

Ever since she was a little girl, Juanita knew she wanted to be a medical professional, but didn't know how. Turns out the Army Reserve defined a clear career path to becoming a nurse practitioner. Today, she chooses to stay in the Reserve because her medical practice reaches farther than home, and recognizes the importance of having medical providers with service experience.
The "Service Abroad" Campaign highlights Army Reserve Soldiers who live and or serve abroad.
U.S. Army Reserve Video Directed by 1LT Tim Yao,
