Gold Star Mother’s and Family’s Day is observed in the United States on the
last Sunday of September and recognized by the U.S. Congress as the day America honors surviving Mothers and Families of fallen service members.
On Sept. 29, we pay respect to Gold Star Mothers and Families for the sacrifice their service members made to protect our freedom. Gold Star Mothers and Families will not be forgotten.
This graphic was created using Adobe Illustrator and Premiere Pro. (U.S. Army video by Porsha Auzenne)
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2024 14:23
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|937764
|VIRIN:
|240924-A-GH690-5944
|Filename:
|DOD_110581910
|Length:
|00:00:11
|Location:
|FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Gold Star Mother's and Family's Day 2024, by Porsha Auzenne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
