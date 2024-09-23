Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gold Star Mother's and Family's Day 2024

    FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2024

    Video by Porsha Auzenne 

    Fort Johnson Public Affairs Office

    Gold Star Mother’s and Family’s Day is observed in the United States on the
    last Sunday of September and recognized by the U.S. Congress as the day America honors surviving Mothers and Families of fallen service members.

    On Sept. 29, we pay respect to Gold Star Mothers and Families for the sacrifice their service members made to protect our freedom. Gold Star Mothers and Families will not be forgotten.

    This graphic was created using Adobe Illustrator and Premiere Pro. (U.S. Army video by Porsha Auzenne)

    Location: FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, US

