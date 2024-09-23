Gold Star Mother's and Family's Day 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Gold Star Mother’s and Family’s Day is observed in the United States on the

last Sunday of September and recognized by the U.S. Congress as the day America honors surviving Mothers and Families of fallen service members.



On Sept. 29, we pay respect to Gold Star Mothers and Families for the sacrifice their service members made to protect our freedom. Gold Star Mothers and Families will not be forgotten.



This graphic was created using Adobe Illustrator and Premiere Pro. (U.S. Army video by Porsha Auzenne)