The Marne Minute- Rotational Deployment Extension-Assignment Incentive Pay

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/937754" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

On this episode of the Marne Minute, Master Sgt. Julian Gerena, senior career counselor of 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, talks about the Rotational Deployment Extension-Assignment Incentive Pay, or RDE-AIP, an assignment incentive pay opportunity which is currently set to end on Sept. 30, for Soldiers in units identified for a rotational deployment.