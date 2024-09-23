The Marne Minute- Rotational Deployment Extension-Assignment Incentive Pay

On this episode of the Marne Minute, Master Sgt. Julian Gerena, senior career counselor of 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, talks about the Rotational Deployment Extension-Assignment Incentive Pay, or RDE-AIP, an assignment incentive pay opportunity which is currently set to end on Sept. 30, for Soldiers in units identified for a rotational deployment.
|09.24.2024
|09.24.2024 13:14
|Package
|937754
|240924-A-DP764-6289
|DOD_110581713
|00:00:53
|FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
|0
|0
