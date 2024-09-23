Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operational Environment 2024-2034: Large-Scale Combat Operations - Trailer

    UNITED STATES

    09.24.2024

    Video by Jason Norris 

    U.S. Army Training Support Center

    This is a video trailer to roll out the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command release of the Operational Environment 2024-2034: Large-Scale Combat Operations publication on 1AUG24. This publication is geared to support building threat knowledge throughout the Army and is a complete update to TRADOC Pamphlet 525-92, The Operational Environment and the Changing Character of Warfare released in 2019. This new description of the Operational Environment explores 12 conditions of Large-Scale Combat Operations, as well as five resulting implications for how the U.S. Army trains and operates. This document is the result of TRADOC G-2 analysis of the activities of the U.S. primary threat actors and observations from recent and ongoing conflicts that impact the U.S. Army in LSCO.

    Date Taken: 09.24.2024
    Date Posted: 09.24.2024 12:17
    Location: US

    TRADOC
    Operational Environment
    Large-Scale Combat Operations
    TRADOC Pamphlet 525-92

