Operational Environment 2024-2034: Large-Scale Combat Operations - Trailer

This is a video trailer to roll out the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command release of the Operational Environment 2024-2034: Large-Scale Combat Operations publication on 1AUG24. This publication is geared to support building threat knowledge throughout the Army and is a complete update to TRADOC Pamphlet 525-92, The Operational Environment and the Changing Character of Warfare released in 2019. This new description of the Operational Environment explores 12 conditions of Large-Scale Combat Operations, as well as five resulting implications for how the U.S. Army trains and operates. This document is the result of TRADOC G-2 analysis of the activities of the U.S. primary threat actors and observations from recent and ongoing conflicts that impact the U.S. Army in LSCO.
