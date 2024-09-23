Guard Soldiers conduct Slingload Training for Bridging Operations Exercise

Soldiers from the 1437th Multi-Role Bridge Company, Michigan National Guard, conduct slingload operations during a bridging exercise over Lake Huron near St. Ignace, Mich., Sept. 14, 2024. The training, involving airlifting 22-foot bridge sections and assembling a 220-foot floating bridge raft, enhances readiness for transporting equipment across water. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Christy Van Drunen)
|09.24.2024
|09.24.2024 12:13
|Package
|937735
|240924-Z-AW306-8321
|DOD_110581532
|00:02:37
|ST. IGNACE, MICHIGAN, US
|3
|3
