The U.S. Air Force 100th Logistics Readiness Squadron performed a vehicle repair during a base readiness exercise at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Sept. 20, 2024. The exercise prepared the squadron for how to respond to vehicle maintenance requirements during times when increased protective postures must be taken. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Sarah Spadie)
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2024 06:39
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|937663
|VIRIN:
|240920-F-DI187-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110580545
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 100th Logistics Readiness Squadron, by SrA Sarah Spadie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.