The U.S. Air Force 100th Logistics Readiness Squadron performed a vehicle repair during a base readiness exercise at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Sept. 20, 2024. The exercise prepared the squadron for how to respond to vehicle maintenance requirements during times when increased protective postures must be taken. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Sarah Spadie)