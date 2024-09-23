Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    100th Logistics Readiness Squadron

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    09.20.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Sarah Spadie 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    The U.S. Air Force 100th Logistics Readiness Squadron performed a vehicle repair during a base readiness exercise at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Sept. 20, 2024. The exercise prepared the squadron for how to respond to vehicle maintenance requirements during times when increased protective postures must be taken. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Sarah Spadie)

    Date Taken: 09.20.2024
    Date Posted: 09.24.2024 06:39
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB

    LRS
    RAF Mildenhall
    USAF
    Ready Culture
    Mission Exercise

