240907-N-TW227-1354 SOUTH KOREA STRAIT (Sept. 7, 2024) The 39th Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Eric M. Smith, visited the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) during routine operations, Sept. 7, 2024. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, are underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kenneth Melseth)
|Date Taken:
|09.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2024 00:10
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|937645
|VIRIN:
|240907-N-YM856-1383
|Filename:
|DOD_110580277
|Length:
|00:01:24
|Location:
|SOUTH KOREA STRAIT, KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Commandant of the Marine Corps Visits USS America (LHA 6), by SN Kenneth Melseth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
