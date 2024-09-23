Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Commandant of the Marine Corps Visits USS America (LHA 6)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA STRAIT, SOUTH KOREA

    09.06.2024

    Video by Seaman Kenneth Melseth 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    240907-N-TW227-1354 SOUTH KOREA STRAIT (Sept. 7, 2024) The 39th Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Eric M. Smith, visited the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) during routine operations, Sept. 7, 2024. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, are underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kenneth Melseth)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.06.2024
    Date Posted: 09.24.2024 00:10
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 937645
    VIRIN: 240907-N-YM856-1383
    Filename: DOD_110580277
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: SOUTH KOREA STRAIT, KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commandant of the Marine Corps Visits USS America (LHA 6), by SN Kenneth Melseth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download