    USS SAN DIEGO HOME PORT

    JAPAN

    09.18.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Gabriel Fields 

    AFN Sasebo

    The San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS San Diego (LPD 22) arrived at its new forward deployed location in Sasebo, Japan, on September 19th. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video taken by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Gabriel Fields)

    Date Taken: 09.18.2024
    Date Posted: 09.24.2024 01:00
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 937643
    VIRIN: 240919-N-PE072-1894
    Filename: DOD_110580258
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    Japan
    AFN Sasebo
    CFAS
    USS San Diego (LPD 22)

