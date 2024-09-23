The San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS San Diego (LPD 22) arrived at its new forward deployed location in Sasebo, Japan, on September 19th. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video taken by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Gabriel Fields)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2024 01:00
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|937643
|VIRIN:
|240919-N-PE072-1894
|Filename:
|DOD_110580258
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USS SAN DIEGO HOME PORT, by PO2 Gabriel Fields, identified by DVIDS
