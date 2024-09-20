Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony for Renewable Energy Microgrid at Fort Hunter Liggett

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Fort Hunter Liggett proudly celebrated its status as the only Department of Defense installation to implement a microgrid system operating entirely on renewable energy. This milestone, part of a $21.8 million project, enhances energy resiliency and supports the installation's Net Zero initiatives. The ceremony featured remarks from Army and community leaders, including Colonel Stephen Trotter, who acknowledged the collaborative efforts that brought this project to fruition. Key partners, such as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the California Energy Commission, also expressed their commitment to advancing energy innovation.



Footage includes highlights of the ceremony, key speeches, and a where they discussed Fort Hunter Liggett’s Net Zero projects, showcasing the installation's dedication to environmental stewardship and energy management. The event underscores the Army's goal of constructing microgrids on all installations by 2035, setting a standard for future sustainability efforts.