    Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony for Renewable Energy Microgrid at Fort Hunter Liggett

    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Oposnow 

    63rd Readiness Division

    Fort Hunter Liggett proudly celebrated its status as the only Department of Defense installation to implement a microgrid system operating entirely on renewable energy. This milestone, part of a $21.8 million project, enhances energy resiliency and supports the installation's Net Zero initiatives. The ceremony featured remarks from Army and community leaders, including Colonel Stephen Trotter, who acknowledged the collaborative efforts that brought this project to fruition. Key partners, such as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the California Energy Commission, also expressed their commitment to advancing energy innovation.

    Footage includes highlights of the ceremony, key speeches, and a where they discussed Fort Hunter Liggett’s Net Zero projects, showcasing the installation's dedication to environmental stewardship and energy management. The event underscores the Army's goal of constructing microgrids on all installations by 2035, setting a standard for future sustainability efforts.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2024
    Date Posted: 09.23.2024 21:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 937640
    VIRIN: 240917-A-PI744-2627
    PIN: 2627
    Filename: DOD_110580204
    Length: 00:06:07
    Location: FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, US

